Emotan Gardens: Obaseki inspects progress of work on estate, says project on course

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured the state government’s commitment to the development of Emotan Gardens project, noting that necessary support for its realisation will be given top priority.

The governor said this during a tour of the estate, a 70-hectare, 1800-unit affordable housing project, being developed in Upper Sokponba axis of Benin City, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of the state.

The project is being developed by the state government through the Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA), in partnership with Mixta Nigeria, a real estate development company.

The governor said that the project is on course as work is almost complete on the first phase, which comprises at least 100 housing units.

He added that the state government will provide the necessary support for the realisation of the project, which include award of the reconstruction of the Benin-Abraka Road; approval for necessary land titles and other structures for the successful delivery of the project.

The state governor was accompanied on the tour by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, and other government functionaries.

The estate project, which started in the second half of 2018, has recorded rapid progress as subscribers in the country and Edo people in the Diaspora have thrown their weight behind it, snapping up units and mobilising their friends and relations to invest in the real estate project.

The estate is the latest real estate development project of EDPA, which was restructured to become a private-sector facing agency of the state government. It is also the first estate project by the state government in the last 16 years.