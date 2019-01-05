Buhari to Inaugurate APC Campaign Council Monday

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuj

President Muhammadu Buhari will inaugurate the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council on Monday.

A statement issued by the Director, Strategic Communications, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, said the event will take place at the International Conference Center, Abuja.

The statement said President Buhari was expected to conduct the inauguration in his capacity as the chairman of the Campaign Council.

Members of the presidential campaign council expected at the inugural ceremony include co-chairman, Bola Tinubu; Deputy Chairmen, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who is APC national chairman; and vice chairmen of the campaign, Senator George Akume and Senator Ken Nnamani.

Other prominent members of the president’s campaign team include, the Director General, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi; Deputy Director General, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora and Waziri Bulama; Secretaries to the campaign council, Alhaji Adamu Adamu and Mr. Dele Alake; Zonal Directors, Senator Aliyu M. Wamakko (North West), Senator Muh’d Ali Ndume (North East), Senator Abdullahi Adamu (North Central) Sola Oke, SAN (South West), Sharon Ikeazor (South East) and Senator Godswill Akpabio (South South).

Also to be inaugurated during the ceremony on Monday are members of the campaign directorate and other top members of the party’s campaign team, including gubernatorial candidates who had been appointed to serve as coordinators in non-APC states are expected to attend.