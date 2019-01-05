AIM Festival Goes Beyond Musical Jamboree 

The President, Motherland Beckons Movement, Ambassador Wanle Akinboboye, has disclosed that the Africa International Music Festival (AIM), the second edition of which was held from December 7 to 9 2018 at La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Ikegun, was not a mere musical jamboree, but “an indigenous concept of revving African music and songs to stoke the Africanism consciousness in us for the strengthening and amplification of the nobility of the black race.” He pointed this out in his speech while declaring open the 2018 Africa International Music Festival, at La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Ikegun, Village, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, which included the traditional chiefs of Ibeju–Lekki, Ambassador of Cote d’Ivoire in Nigeria, Mr. Samson Siasia, Dr. Akinboboye pointed out “Our gathering here at this momentous time and period is not only to dance and wriggle our waists to the finest beats of African music or listen with fresh excitement to the most melodious of songs streaming out from mouths of wonderful beautiful stars of Africa in sonorous tones, but we are here also to stimulate our memory, to kindle our interest and to showcase through music, sounds, songs, acts, chants, the values and elements which make the African nation a unique regional continent for the Black of the world.”