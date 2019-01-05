2019: I’ll Build More Houses for Indigent Women, Obiano’s Wife Pledges

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Wife of the governor of Anambra State, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano has said that she would build more houses for indigent women in Anambra State in 2019.

Mrs. Obiano who has become popular for the building of free bungalows with water facilities for indigent women in the state in a new year message said she was ready to put more smiles on the faces of people in the state.

In her New Year message which was delivered by Mr James Ozumba, Chief Media Officer to Governor Willie Obiano, she stated that this year, she would redouble her efforts, using her NGO; Caring Family Enhancement Initiative(CAFÉ) to rally philanthropist and ensure bigger empowerment for indigent women.

“I have facilitated the training and empowerment of over 4,350 indigent widows, women and youths in self-reliant small-scale business ventures.

“I restate my resolve to train and empower more persons as well as build more free houses for indigent widows. I will build more modern toilet facilities to promote hygiene in rural markets across Anambra, and will continue to support the State Government’s efforts to improve lives of Ndi-Anambra through other programmes of CAFE scheduled for 2019.”

While wishing Ndi-Anambra, especially the women, and Nigerians Happy New Year, she stressed that, it was only with renewed faith in themselves, their values, that they can truly tap into the gains of the year.

She enjoined the people to be steadfast in their commitment to the pursuit of the good of humans in society irrespective of whatever personal sacrifices they might be required to make towards the attainment of this goal.

“I pray that God may grant the wishes of our people for more pleasant and greater lives ahead in a peaceful political environment.”