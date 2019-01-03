Ekiti Tightens Noose against Kidnappers, Robbers

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Government said it has cleared the bushes on the highways in order not to give a hiding place to suspected kidnappers and armed robbers to perpetrate their nefarious activities.

It added that the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure has been given a marching order to clear the bushes on the highways urging traditional rulers to ensure that the job is well done.

In the same vein, the government urged traditional rulers in the state to take responsibility over the supervision of the completion of abandoned projects in their domain.

Governor Kayode Fayemi disclosed this wednesday at the interfaith thanksgiving service to mark the beginning of the New Year held at Osuntokun Pavilion of the Government House, Ado-Ekiti.

Fayemi, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi, said work would soon commence on abandoned projects, urging the Obas, chiefs and the people to monitor the pace of work on such projects to ensure accountability.

At the event, special prayers were also offered for the success of general elections, peace, security, progress and development of Ekiti State in particular and Nigeria in general.

Fayemi stressed that government is working round the clock to tackle security challenges in the state with a plea to the people to assist his administration and security agencies with information that can lead to the arrest of criminals living among them.

He added: “We want you to help us about security, before robbers and kidnappers attack they would have carried out surveillance in the day or an insider might give them hint on how to carry it out.

“So we want you to be vigilant, if you know bad people around you let us know, we will not expose your identity.

“The kidnappers dwell within us in Ekiti, the robbers live with us in Ekiti, if they are within your vicinity, please let us know.”

The governor emphasised that Obas and their chiefs should ensure that the contractors working on the projects use quality materials that would stand the test of time.

He said: “We are going to start working on abandoned projects, the Obas and chiefs should monitor the projects that would be done in their areas.

“Please supervise all our workers, go there and see what they are doing, if they don’t do it well tell us and we are going to take action.”

Delivering a sermon at the service, the Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), the Rt. Rev. Christopher Omotunde, likened the last four years in the state to the journey of Israelites in the wilderness as chronicled in Joshua Chapter 5.

Omotunde said the only hurdle before the Israelites to cross to the Promised Land was the River Jordan which he claimed was synonymous to the last election in the state.

Emphasising on the need to sanitise the state civil service, the bishop regretted that the civil service in the state has been polluted with the wrong mindset towards service.