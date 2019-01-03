Amina Zakari Heads Presidential Election Collation Committee

PDP kicks

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appointed a National Commissioner in the commission, Mrs. Amina Zakari, as the chairperson of the presidential election collation committee.

Mrs. Zakari, a former acting head of the commission, is said to be President Muhammadu Buhari’s niece.

The main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has described Zakari’s appointment as “outright manipulation.” PDP also challenged the President to excuse his niece from such a critical assigment if he’s actually committed to free, fair and credible elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this Thursday, while inaugurating two ad-hoc committees, as part of the commission’s determination to ensure seamless preparations for the general elections.

He said the commission decided to set up two adhoc committees to drive important component of the electoral process, adding that the first committee would be responsible for logistics, while the second committee would be responsible for collation of presidential election.

Yakubu noted that the commission was aware that the conduct of general elections was the biggest and the most complex logistics operations that a nation could undertake.

Details later….