Stop Delivering Babies at Home, Ekiti Gov’s Wife Advises Women

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The wife of Ekiti State Governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, has urged women in the state to desist from giving birth to their babies at home, describing such practice as dangerous and life threatening.

Fayemi stated this on Tuesday while receiving the first three babies of the year at the Ido Comprehensive Health Centre, Ido- Ekiti and University Teaching Hospital in Ado Ekiti.

The first baby of the year, a boy, was born at the Comprehensive Health Centre, Sharp Corner, Ido-Ekiti, at about 12:04 on Tuesday morning to the family of Mr. and Mrs. Tope Akilo.

The traditional ruler of Ido-Ekiti, Oba Ilori Faboro, witnessed the handover of the baby to Mrs Fayemi.

The family of Adebayo Aderonke had the second baby of the year at the Okeyinmi Health centre, Ado Ekiti, the baby girl weigned 2.8kg.

The third baby was born at 12:09 am to the family of Temitayo and Kehinde Babalola at the Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti. All their hospital bills were settled by the governor’s wife.

About six other nursing mothers also had their hospital bills settled by the governor’s wife.

Fayemi said: “Presenting these babies to the first lady of the state is a long standing tradition which is global. It is taken as a symbol of God’s blessing and promise to His people that we will continue to populate the earth and reproduce ourselves.

“When we come to do this, what we are saying to ourselves and to the people is that we will continue to live together in peace. We will continue to produce God-fearing children who are going to continue to produce the next generation that will live long after we are gone.

“And we are also saying wherever we are, the government will continue to take care of them and work for their best interest.”