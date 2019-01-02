PDP’s Plot to Smear Buhari’s Integrity Has Failed, Says APC

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Tuesday said the plan by the Peoples Democratic Party to smear the integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari with corruption allegation had failed woefully.

The ruling party blamed the challenges of governance it encountered in its three and half years in office on some of the key members of the APC merger who defected to PDP last year.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the National Publicity Secretary of APC, Mallam Lanre Isa-Onilu, said 2018 was particularly a tough one for the APC-led government as it had to battle the destabilising impact of the gale of defections that hit the ruling party.

In apparent reference to the crisis that almost tore APC apart when the members of reformed APC led by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and House Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, dumped the party for the PDP, Isa-Onilu said their actions caused a lot of damage to efforts of APC-led administration in the last three and half years.

He said part of PDP’s campaign strategies, was to spurn daily fake news and make spurious and unsubstantiated allegations against the President, his family members, the Vice President, the APC national chairman, notable government officials, and public institutions so as to deceive Nigerians.

Isa-Onilu said the PDP strategy failed because the allegations cannot be proven unlike in 2015 when the APC allegations were based on facts.

According to the APC spokesman, the bulk of the campaign strategies perfected by the PDP in Dubai has crashed like the pack of cards since the opposition party could not actualise its plot to put a corruption tag on President Buhari.

“As frustrating as their activities were in 2018, they met more than their match in President Muhammadu Buhari. Their Dubai-made strategy has collapsed like a pack of cards,” he said.

Isa-Onilu who alleged that some leaders of the main opposition party were finding it difficult to identify with Atiku’s presidential bid, said it was obvious that the PDP had found itself in a fix.

Speaking on the crisis that bedeviled the APC last year, the spokesman said that those who left the party had planned to destabilise the party and its administration but did not succeed.

He said the defectors had constituted themselves into stumbling block, using their vantage position in government to “disrupt the course of progress being vigorously pursued by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration”.

“The year 2018 particularly was a tough year for the APC government as we had to confront the monsters who have found their way into the ruling party during the merger in 2014, pretending to have cured themselves of their insatiable greed and callous selfish disposition.

“These enemies of our country found out that the beats have changed and their strenuous efforts to steer the APC administration towards their ignominious ways, as they practised under the PDP, had become impossible under President Buhari. Predictably, the forces of evil finally gravitated towards themselves and are now ensconced in their wicked nest, called the PDP,” he said.

The APC spokesman said the move by the PDP to launch itself back into reckoning had failed just as its campaign failed to present any programme to Nigerians.

“We can see clearly why the party’s campaign has become a stillborn. Like a lion, PDP roared, but it didn’t last. It has joyfully ended up as the bleating of a goat,” he said.