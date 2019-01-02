FoodCo Inaugurates Scholarship Scheme for Less Privileged Students

Funmi Ogundare

As part of efforts to ensure that indigent but brilliant students get equal opportunities like their privileged counterparts in the country, FoodCo Nigeria Limited, a diversified consumer goods company, has kicked-off the Dr. Adegbenga Sun-Basorun Scholarship Scheme.

The scheme was established in memory of late Dr. Adegbenga Sun-Basorun, the founding Chairman of the organisation, who was noted for his passion towards improving the lot of less privileged members of the society, especially women and children.

Speaking on the scholarship scheme open to junior secondary school (JSS) students from selected schools in Ibadan, Oyo State, the Executive Director, FoodCo, Mr. Ade Sun-Basorun, said the initiative would ease the financial stress that families go through in their quest to provide quality education for their children and wards.

He said the scheme will be a springboard for indigent students in Ibadan to achieve their academic and career aspirations, adding that the initiative aligns with the organisation’s corporate social responsibility heritage in impacting the lives of the Ibadan people through the provision of educational, healthcare and empowerment support.

“Our story as a brand is never complete without mention of the wonderful support we have enjoyed from the good people of Ibadan. In all of our 36 years of operation, we have forged a special bond with the people of Ibadan and we are always looking out for new and exciting opportunities to make positive impact in their lives.

“We understand the importance of education as a critical element in any society, hence our decision to provide the much-needed intervention for indigent students.”

On the modalities for selecting the beneficiaries, Sun-Basorun said the foundation would work in collaboration with the management of the selected schools to nominate suitable indigent candidates based on merit.

“For a start, the scheme is open to JS 2 students whose academic performance from the previous class will be an initial eligibility criterion. We have just concluded an eligibility test for students in seven secondary schools in Ibadan. In all we had about 135 students that participated in the exams and we are expecting to award scholarships to 50 to 70 students depending on their performance,” he said.

Among the dignitaries that attended the event, was the State Coordinator, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Ibadan Office, Mrs. Lydia Gbagi, who commended the company for setting up the scheme.

“It is always gratifying to see corporate organisations not only give back to the society, but also choose education as the platform from which to touch lives. We are delighted because this scheme will not only serve as an incentive for students to take their studies serious, but would also help tackle incidences of out-of-school among students in the society.

“FoodCo, by this gesture, has shown that it appreciates the role that education plays in the society and we call on other corporate bodies to borrow a leaf from them.

Some of the schools that participated in the maiden edition eligibility test were Oba Akinyele Memorial High School; Queen’s School; Government College; and TL Oyesina Model Secondary School; Community High School, Alegongo; Methodist Secondary School; and Urban Day Secondary School.