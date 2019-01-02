Eat’N’Go, Slum2School to Provide Education for 1,000 Nigerian Children

Uchechukwu Nnaike

Eat’N’Go Limited, Nigeria’s food franchisee for Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Frozen Gourmet Yoghurt, has launched the ‘Hope for Every Child, One Bite/Scoop/Swirl at a Time’ initiative, in partnership with Slum2School Africa, a volunteer-driven developmental organisation that provides quality education for disadvantaged children. With the collaboration, Eat’N’Go aims to provide 1,000 underserved Nigerian children with access to quality education through targeted funds raised from December 1, 2018 to November 30, 2019.

The initiative seeks to directly contribute N50 million generated from proceeds of select products from Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt to education. For every Cinnastix purchase from Domino’s Pizza, N100 will be donated to the cause; for every waffle purchased at Cold Stone Creamery, N100 will also be given back; while Pinkberry will donate N100 on every bubble waffle purchase.

Valued at N50,000 per child, the 1,000 underserved children will get quality education, including psychosocial support encompassing school needs such as instructional materials, uniforms, shoes, books, excursions, medical support, extra-curricular classes, tech classes, teacher support, among others.

Speaking about the partnership, the Chief Executive Officer, Eat’N’Go Limited, Patrick McMichael said “at Eat’N’Go we are not only passionate about putting smiles on the faces of customers with our products, but also about improving the lives of the people in Nigeria. We believe that as individuals and corporate organisations, we have a collective role to play in improving the state of education in the country.

“We understand the value quality education contributes to an economy and it is our responsibility to ensure that we expand our support in partnership with NGOs like Slum2School that can help us achieve these goals. We are thankful for this opportunity to lend our support to the development of the education system for children in Nigeria and we cannot wait to do even more.”

Also, the founder, Slum2School Africa, Otto Orondaam said: “According to UNICEF, Nigeria records the largest number of out-of-school children in the world. This remains a looming threat to the economic prosperity, social security and developmental sustainability of the nation. Every child has a right to quality education, which is why we partner with organisations across the world to support as many disadvantaged children in Nigeria as possible. We are grateful to be working with Eat’N’Go supporting our ‘Hope for Every Child’ initiative and we hope that in the coming years, our goal would increase to cover thousands more.”

Through the collaboration, Eat’N’Go is demonstrating a hands-on approach in combating one of the most challenging issues in Nigeria today, which is quality education for children. The organisation has further showed its commitment to impacting Nigeria and making it a better place one cause at a time.