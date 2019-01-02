Atiku’ll Win Presidency, INEC will Announce Buhari, Cleric Predicts

Prophet predicts president’s victory, increased terrorists’ attacks

Joseph Ushigiale in Lagos and Adedayo Akinwale in Abu0ja

The outcome of this year’s presidential elections has already been foretold with a cleric, Prophet Valentine Alloysius, of Father’s House International, saying the presidential polls would favour the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

This is coming as the Founder of Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministry, Abuja, Prophet Emmanuel Omale, has predicted a peaceful election and victory for President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, Alloysius predicted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would shun the popular choice of Nigerians and announce the All Progressives Congress (APC) standard bearer and incumbent, President Buhari as winner.

The cleric added that “Buhari and his cohorts will not hand over power peacefully in 2019 as erstwhile President Goodluck Jonathan did when he lost in 2015.”

According to him, because of INEC’s vested interest, results in some states, which do not favour Buhari will be annulled on the excuse that there was violence in such states which hindered the smooth conduct of the polls.

Alloysius who reeled out series of predictions for 2019 at the 2018 crossover prayer session in Calabar, Cross River State capital, yesterday also predicted unprecedented bloodshed before and after the polls.

He added that “because God will be unhappy over the manipulation of his will through the choice of the people, which has not been carried out, Osinbajo and not Buhari will complete the 2nd term.

“I want to dismiss the current political permutations touting former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu as Buhari’s successor in 2023. He would not be president; tell Tinubu to forget 2023 presidential bid because it is beyond him.”

On what will transpire and be the likely outcome of the polls in some South-south states, he stated that, “in Akwa Ibom, there would be a do -or- die battle but Udom will ultimately triumph. Wike should be ready to fight the political battle of his life and many people would die but Wike will emerge as governor.”

He, however, warned that the situation in Cross River State is very dicey and the state is in play. According to him, “we have to pray very hard because the APC are making serious inroads and look set to take the state if care is not taken. The two parties have equal chances of winning the state to produce the next governor.”

In a related development, the Founder of Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministry, Abuja, Prophet Emmanuel Omale, has predicted a peaceful election and victory for President Buhari in next month’s general elections.

The prophet in his 2019 prophesies also predicted a massive resurgence of Boko Haram attacks, while also urging the federal government to handle the Shiites uprising carefully, saying he sees the balls of fire in various cities in the country as a result.

According to him, “There will be a peaceful election process, we should not be afraid. Though there shall be pockets of skirmishes, the general outlook still looks good and quite far from the negative mindset prevailing,

“Atiku will show amazing efforts in the coming elections but I see President Buhari ruling again. However, President Buhari would require serious prayers for his health as this could be an avenue to sway a judicial victory in favour of Atiku.”

“What Nigerians should worry about is a massive resurgence of terrorist attacks; early morning train passengers should be vigilant and prayerful always.

“All service chiefs will be changed to avert a likely mutiny. We should pray for the military. I see the junior officers killing the generals. A lot of them will run away from the force.”

Omale revealed that the fight to eliminate and discourage corrupt practices would get a boost, while the current Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, would be confirmed, adding that he must exercise care among his trusted lieutenants against sabotage.

He also revealed that a very wealthy oil billionaire from the eastern part of Nigeria may lose his life in a botched assassination and kidnapping and this would spark violence that would result to the burning of a popular market

Omale revealed further that Tinubu requires urgent and fervent prayers against an illness that could incapacitate him.

Omale added, “Nigerians should pray against a health epidemic worse than Ebola. Even livestock may be affected. In 2018, we warned about the floods that ravaged the Country. In 2019, people should work and pray to avert draught and fire outbreaks.