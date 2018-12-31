 Ikeja Oba-elect Alleges Threat to Life, Seeks Govt Protection

By Kayode Fasua

The Oba-elect of Ikeja, Lagos, Alhaji Samsonden Adeleye, at the weekend raised the alarm, alleging that a few elements in the community who were unhappy about his impending installation, were plotting to kill him.

Speaking with THISDAY at his Ipodo, Ikeja residence, Adeleye who for the first time, was invited to a state function last week in his capacity as the Oba-elect of Ikeja, said ever since his attendance to the the ceremony, he had been observing some strange movements around his residence.

“My family members had sighted at least thrice, some gun-bearing men in my compound who claimed they missed their ways and sped off thereafter. This is most disturbing as they were sighted at night times.

“I know some people are not happy that they lost out in the Obaship contest but I have tried my best to draw them close, making them realise that only one person can become Oba, and that they will stand to benefit once I ascend the throne.

“Yet, these elements are adamant, and knowing that the state government has now recognised my selection of four years ago as Oba-elect, they think the only way out is to eliminate me, “Adeleye alleged.

He called on Governor Akinwumi Ambode to help draft armed policemen or operatives of the Civil Defence Corps to his home, to secure his life.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, had in a letter he personally signed, invited Adeleye, whom he addressed as Ikeja Oba-elect, to the launch of the Lagos State Health Scheme, which held at the Civic Centre, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

In the invitation letter, the commissioner had stated, “As a key partner in the Lagos State Health Agenda, your presence is important and will be appreciated.”

Other royal fathers who graced the event along with Adeleye are: Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos; the Oloja of Epe, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun, and the Ayangburin of Ikorodu, Oba Kabir Shotobi.

A source at the Lagos State Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs informed THISDAY that Adeleye may be installed in January 2019.