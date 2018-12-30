Adeyanju: Rule of Law or Persecution?

The continued detention of Deji Adeyanju, Convener, Concerned Nigerians, by a Kano magistrate’s court is curious. Hassan Fagge, a magistrate, ordered that Adeyanju be kept in prison after he was arraigned by the Nigeria police force over alleged murder, an allegation he had been acquitted of some years ago and granted bail on two occasions, on charges bordering on public incitement and criminal defamation.

First, he was arrested on November 28 and had since faced three separate charges, securing bail in two of those charges. But the latest, which borders on alleged murder, has to do with a case Mohammed Haliru, a judge of the Kano State High Court, acquitted and discharged him, alongside three others of in 2009.

Interestingly, however, at the resumed hearing, Fagge said the court lacked power to hear the charges and ruled that the activist be remanded in prison till an adjourned date of February 6 for hearing in a higher court.

Although Justice Danladi Senchi of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has granted an order seeking his immediate release on fundamental human rights as filed by his counsel, Mike Ozekhome, the trajectory of the case suggests there might be more than meets the eye.

Is it about the rule of law or this is sheer persecution of Adeyanju for obvious political reasons? Well, time will prove this right or wrong.