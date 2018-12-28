PDP National Chieftain, Ogidi: Nigerians Have Forgiven Us

Urges leaders to be Godly during 2019 elections

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Vice National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-South, Mr. Emmanuel Ogidi, has stated that Nigerians have forgiven the party for all its mistakes as they make a comeback in the 2019 general election.

Ogidi said this at his residence in Warri, Delta State, at the grand finale of the 2018 Christian Feast of Tabernacle of the God’s Kingdom Society (GKS).

According to him, “For some time now, all our campaigns have been issue-based. Going issue-based is what we are doing differently now. We are not after what they are talking about because Nigerians have forgiven us, and we need to also tell them what they expect from us.”

He further noted that the party was not coming back with fake promises of jobs among others, adding that “Nigerians should be rest assured that we are going to make Nigeria work again.”

Ogidi added: “By the grace of God, PDP is coming back to power. The signs are so clear for us. We are seeing what is happening. There is too much frustration in the land. People are hungry. People are desperate to the extent that they kill their loved ones for money.”

Speaking on the forthcoming general election, the PDP chieftain called on politicians and the electorate to fear God, adding: “If you are a leader, you should have the fear of God and have compassion.”

The South-south national vice chairman said: “We are also pleading with the federal government to talk to the president to show compassion which is the virtue you must have as a leader.”

He, however, lamented the rate of unemployment in Nigeria, adding that “there are no jobs in the country. We have more IDPs now than before when there is no war.”