Navy Tasks Personnel, Nigerians to be Security Conscious

The Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), of the Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Stanford Enoch, has urged Nigerians, officers and men of the command to be security concious during this Yuletide season.

He made the statement in his remarks at the Nigerian Navy Ceremonial Sunset held at Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos.

He also charged the officers to continue to protect the country’s maritime domain and be apolitical during the coming general election.

He said: “The festive season is here, be security conscious. We are moving to the election year, make sure our nation is safe and make sure we contribute your quota.

“We have heard the directives from the Naval Headquarters, if you dont have any business with the election, keep clear, just vote and go back home.”

Speaking on the ceremonial sunset, the FOC said the ceremony marked the end of all events in the year, adding it helped to raise the awareness and understanding of one of the age-long traditions in navies worldwide.

The guests were ushered into the parade ground by naval personnel dressed in their ceremonials.

Military brass — both serving and retired — and captains of industry were at the occasion to felicitate with the navy.