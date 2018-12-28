Group Urges Women to be Submissive in Marriage

Ugo Aliogo

Founder, Keeping Marriage Alive Initiative, Mrs. Ngozi Okonkwo, has called on women to be submissive in the marriage, noting that according to research, what men value most from their partners is respect.

Okonkwo, who disclosed this recently at the maiden edition of Face to Face with Shine, organised by Keeping Marriage Alive Initiative in partnership with Shine on Radio, noted that that wives who are wise enough to submit and respect their spouses are making themselves indispensable to their men.

The maiden edition which is tagged: ‘Couples and Singles forum’ was dedicated to addressing common marital challenges had in attendance young and old couples, as well as singles.

Okonkwo lamented that the unfortunate rate at which marriages are collapsing presently among the couples who were supposed to love themselves with an everlasting love, has become a threat to their partners to the extent of murdering each other in cold blood.

She further stated that to preserve marriages and save the society from embarrassment of incessant divorces, with attendant consequences including breeding miscreants from broken homes, it was high time couples got their visions right and treat their unions as sacred.

In her address, the host Mrs. Gift Chukwu also known as Shine on Radio, explained that her motive for taking the phone-in programme to the next level was to contribute her quota to addressing societal problems for the good of the country.

The Assistant Director Programmes in Lagos Operations of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, (FRCN), Mrs. Funke Treasure-Durudola, described Chukwu as a proactive presenter, adding that this was why she approved, “Face to Face with Shine”.