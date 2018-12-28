Church Feeds 50 Million People Nationwide

Ugo Aliogo

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Lagos Province 40, has embarked onfeeding of 50 million souls as part of the church’s Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiative.

Speaking at the event, the Special Assistant to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), in charge of prayers, Pastor Peter Olawale, said today is part of the process of reaching out to 50 million people nationwide, who cannot afford what to eat during the Christmas season.

He also stated that the aim of the church is to win souls for the Lord and expand God’s kingdom in wining souls for the kingdom, which he noted is the purpose of the initiative.

Olawale explained that as a church, they believe that they should impact the present generation by definitely helping others, “that is part of the initiative; wherever we go, and wherever Jesus goes He helps people.

“Many are out there dying, those who don’t have any hope, so we are actually extending our hands to feed and treat them through our medical outreach and through this initiative, this will help will increase their love for Christ and serve him.

“This outreach is happening nationwide and every Nigerian is entitled to receive our love. This initiative is organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

“This initiative has been there for over 30 years, we do it twice in a year, in April during Easter period and December during Christmas period. We believe that is when people will come together to celebrate with their families and they come home, so this is the time to win them for Christ.

“People are highly discouraged, we are here to tell them that there is still hope for tomorrow and when they fill the impact of what the Lord has done because many are actually looking for solution, but by the time you tell them there is still hope in Christ, they won’t feel abandoned and rejected, rather they will cling to the Lord Jesus Christ.”

In his remarks, the Assistant Provincial Pastor, Lagos Province 40, in charge of CSR Pastor Tony Agah, noted that the Church is committed in initiatives aimed at improving the lives of people, through building schools, equipping laboratories, skills acquisition, sanitation of neighbouhood and other CSR activities.

He also stated that through the CSR activity, the church wants people to see and read the gospel through their actions in the society.

Agah added: “The government has not been supporting and we don’t solicit, we only complement government, if we solicit, taking from government to impact the people, it will defeat out purpose.

“We want to support government by rehabilitating schools, roads, organise medical checkups, and other things needed. This will help build a better nation and economy. The government alone cannot do all these things, so the church has to come in to complement the government.

“We have renovated three schools so far that were dilapidated. We bring down old structures and build new ones for students to feel comfortable and learn because they are the future leaders of our great nation.”