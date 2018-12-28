African China, Marvelous Benji, to Perform at Sheikh Live in Concert

Vanessa Obioha

Sheikh Records, organisers of Sheikh Live in Concert, has announced the second edition of the music talent hunt show scheduled to take place today, December 28 at 1st Benue Bus Stop, Olodi Apapa Lagos.

The concert, according to the CEO of Sheikh Records, John James (aka Don Dada), is a grassroot show that gives upcoming artistes in and outside Ajegunle the platform to showcase their talent and land a recording deal.

Launched in 2016, this year’s edition will parade over 25 artistes including the popular African China whose single ‘Mr President’ was a rave of the moment in the 2000s, and the ‘Swo’ crooner, Marvelous Benjy.

“We have a lot of artistes that have talent but no platform to showcase them. So we created this platform to scout for best talents from the grassroots and sign them to a record label. This year’s event will be remarkable as we have put in place the right security and other measures to ensure that we have a smooth sail,” said James.

Other performers include Flektaman, Alen B, Emco (who won PMAN AJ’s finest artiste in 2016), MC Danfo, DJ Strange and Pheezy.