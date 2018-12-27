Benue Govt Impounds 105 Cows over Open Grazing

Herdsmen kill one

George Okoh In Makurdi

The Benue State Livestock Guards have impounded 105 cows and four sheep caught grazing openly near Akawe Torkula College of Advanced and Professional Studies, Makurdi, the state capital.

This is coming as unknown gunman Wednesday murdered one Iorwuese Myaga, a father of seven in Anawah settlement, Ukemberagya Gaambe-Tiev, in Logo Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the Development, Commander of the Livestock Guards, Mr. Linus Zaki, disclosed that one herder named Kunje Saija, was also arrested in the course of the operation.

He explained that in accordance with the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, the impounded cows will be quarantined for seven days before being auctioned, if the owners fail to pay the fines stipulated by the law.

He cautioned herdsmen against the consequences of flouting the law, stressing the need for ranching of all forms of livestock in the state.

Governor Samuel Ortom recently restated the commitment of his administration to the full implementation of the open grazing prohibition and ranches establishment law.

The governor had also emphasised that anyone who violates the law will be prosecuted

Meanwhile, unknown herdsmen yesterday murdered one Iorwuese Myaga, a father of seven in Anawah settlement, Ukemberagya Gaambe-Tiev, in Logo Local Government area of the state.

According to a source in the community, the victim was killed on his farm by the armed herder where he had gone to harvest his crops.

“He went to his farm to harvest his corn when he was waylaid by armed herdsman who shot him at close range behind at the neck, piercing his gullet through the stomach, after which they fled the scene.

“When the information got to our community, we moved into the area and recovered his corpse on Christmas Day and also buried it at his country home in Tse Ikyem, Ukemberagya Gaamne-Tiev Logo Logo LGA.

The murder of Myaga came less than one week after troops of the joint military operation Whirl Stroke, engaged armed militant herdsmen in fierce gun battle in Anyiibe in the same local government area.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Deputy Superintendent, Moses Yamu, said the command had not received report of the incident.