2019: North East Will Support Buhari, Says Next Level Campaign Coordinator

From Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

National Coordinator of the Next Level Project, a political campaign group of President Muhammadu Buhari, Honourable Umar Waziri Kumo, has stated that people of North East would massively support Buhari’s reelection bid in view of his administration’s impacts on their lives.

Addressing journalists Tuesday after a townhall meeting with politicians and youths of the North East held at Riveredge Hotel, Bauchi, Kumo, who is also a Personal Assistant to the President, claimed that the Federal Government had done much to the zone in the areas of roads construction linking all the six states and the fight against insurgency which “has improved greatly” the security of lives and property in the sub region.

According to him, agriculture that has been the main occupation of people of the zone has also received tremendous boost due to the commitment of the APC-led administration.

“This is evident in the boost in rice production and other staple foods that have almost made Nigeria a food-sufficient nation,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the APC presidential candidate will win the entire North East in the next election as “stakeholders had during the townhall meeting resolved to help the group in mobilising support for the reelection project of Buhari/Osinbajo in 2019.”

He said: “They also mentioned youths and women empowerment, the ongoing Mambila Hydroelectric power project and appointing key persons from the zone by the federal government into sensitive and important positions at the federal level, such as Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Comptroller General of Customs, SGF, NITDA DG as few examples of what Buhari did for North East.”