Gunmen kidnap 2 Catholic Priests in Anambra

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped two Catholic priests at Nneyi Umeri area of Anambra.

A source in Umeri told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Awka that the clergymen were abducted while on their way back from Onitsha on Monday evening.

The source, who craved anonymity, said the kidnapped priests were serving in Umueze Anam in Anambra West Local Government Area of the state.

He said the victims were returning to prepare for the visit of Cardinal Francis Arinze to the town before they were abducted by the hoodlums.

”The priests are working at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, Umueze Anam, and were kidnapped at Nneyi village, Umuleri area, at about 7.30 pm on Monday,’’ he said.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Muhammed, said a patrol team attached to Otuocha Division recovered a light grey Toyota Corolla car marked FST 689 FL which was abandoned on the Nneyi Umueri road.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the car belonged to a reverend father who was allegedly kidnapped by yet to be identified gunmen.

Muhammed said security personnel were working to rescue the victims.(NAN)