Delta Reps Candidate Sues SDP, INEC over Alleged Plots of Substitution

By Sylvester Idowu

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for Warri Federal Constituency in next year’s general elections, Chief Monday Keme, has approached a Warri Federal High Court to seek orders of perpetual injunction to protect his mandate.

Keme had raised the alarm over suspected foul play by some leaders of his party to substitute his name with another person who was never part of the party primary, during which he was the lone aspirant and eventually returned unopposed as party candidate.

In the matter he instituted at the Warri Federal High Court, with suit number FCH/WR/CS/119/2018, having the SDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the first and second defendants respectively, Keme sought that the court declare him the candidate of the SDP for the Warri Federal Constituency in the 2019 elections.

He also sought orders of perpetual injunction to restrain his party, the SDP, from submitting any other name as candidate of the constituency to the INEC and to restrain the INEC from accepting or recognising any other name as candidate of the SDP for the constituency for next year’s elections.

The court, has however fixed January 22, 2019, for the hearing of the suit.

The writ of summons filed by Keme’s counsels, U.K Gbenebitse, Esq. Of T.C Williams & Co., commanded the defendants to respond to the summons by causing an appearance to be entered in the suit.

The suit is demanding “a declaration that the plaintiff is the validly nominated candidate for the 1st Defendant’s ticket for Warri Federal Constituency into the House of Representatives in the 2019 general elections.

“An order compelling the 1st Defendant to submit the name of the Plaintiff to the 2nd Defendant as the candidate of the 1st Defendant for the 2019 general elections of the Warri Federal Constituency into the House of Representatives.

“An Order of Perpetual Injunction restraining the 1st Defendant from submitting any other name/candidate to the 2nd Defendant as the candidate of the 1st Defendant for the 2019 general elections for Warri Federal Constituency into the House of Representatives.

“An Order of Perpetual Injunction restraining the 2nd Defendant from accepting/recognising any other name/candidate of the 1st Defendant from the 1st Defendant for the Warri Federal Constituency into the House of Representatives,” it demanded.