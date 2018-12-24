Otedola to Divest from Forte Oil

Goddy Egene

Chairman of Forte Oil Plc, Mr. Femi Otedola, is set to sell his 75 per cent direct and indirect shareholdings in company, according to a notification to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

The notification, which was signed by the General Counsel of Forte Oil Plc,

Akinleye Olagbende, reads: “Forte Oil Plc hereby notifies the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Commission, shareholders and the investing community that its majority shareholder, Mr. Femi Otedola, has reached an agreement with the Prudent Energy team, investing through Ignite Investments and Commodities Limited, to divest of his full 75 per cent direct and indirect shareholding in the company’s downstream business.

“Mr. Otedola’s divestment from the downstream business is pursuant to his decision to explore and maximise business opportunities in refining and petrochemicals.

“The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter (Q l ) of 2019 subject to the satisfaction of various conditions and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.”