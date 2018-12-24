CWG Appoints New MD as Agada Resigns

The Board of CWG Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Adewale Adeyipo, an Executive Director of the company, as the acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the technology company, with effect from January 1, 2019.

His appointment followed the resignation of the Managing Director and Chief Executive, Mr. James Agada, with effect rom December 31, 2018, following the completion of his three-year tenure, which commenced January 1, 2016.

Agada had served as the company’s Chief Technology Officer, as well as the Executive Director, overseeing the company’s former software division, Expert Edge, before attaining the position of Managing Director and Chief Executive in January 2016.

The Board of CWG thanked Agada’s for his years of service and leadership, saying it was grateful for his many accomplishments.

Agada holds both a first-class degree and a master’s degree in Electronic Engineering, with specialisation in Digital Systems, from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He also holds an MBA from the International Graduate School of Management (IESE), Navara, Spain. He was pro term president, Lagos Chapter of the Nigeria Computer Society, and was conferred as one of the ‘Nigeria’s Top 50 Tech-Titans’ in 2016 by Technology Africa. He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Directors.

He has vast experience in consulting, software development, implementation and support. During his tenure, the company embarked on new initiatives designed to reposition the company as the preferred platform services provider out of Africa.

Adewale holds a B.Sc in Computer Science from University of Ilorin. He is an Alumni of Lagos Business School (LBS) and also has several management and leadership trainings and certifications from Lagos Business School; Business School, Netherlands; MIT and the London Business School.

Prior to the announcement, Adewale had held several leadership positions in CWG including Business Development for the Telecommunications division in 2010 and Business Director for PAN Africa Initiatives in 2014.

His expertise in sales supported the business when he previously served as a Director in Consultative Sales and Managed Services Engagements for Telecommunication Companies, which he has done for onwards of 12 years.