Group Accuses PDP of Buying PVC in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Dennis Idahosa Campaign Organisation (DICO) saturday, in Benin, Edo State accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of buying Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) from residents of Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State.

Director General of the campaign organisation, Mr Charity Amayanevbo, who made the allegation said the opposition party was collecting PVCs from the residents in exchange for N5,000.

He therefore called on the police to investigate the allegation with in order to sanitise the electoral process.

He advised all political parties to sell their candidates to the people and not going through illegal means to install themselves in office.

Amayanevbo said that it was to secure the peoples mandate that the Dennis Idahosa campaign team embarked on vigorous campaign in Ovia Federal Constituency.

He said: “We are greatly disturbed with this unwholesome practice adopted by the PDP, where they have degenerated to the level of buying PVCs for N5, 000 each.

“While we frown seriously at this practice, we hereby call on the law enforcement agencies to investigate this development with a view to bringing those involve to book.

“To us, we believe that election is won by selling oneself to the electorates and not the other way round.

“This is why as a campaign organisation, we have embarked on vigorous campaign across the constituency in a bid to deliver our candidate, Idahosa.

“We urged our competitor to do same and not resort to the practice of trying to force themselves on the people.”

When contacted however, Edo State Chairman of PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, described the accusation as diversionary.

Orbih said APC was accusing the PDP of what it was doing through Vice President Yemi Osibanjo.

According to him, the APC is buying vote and collecting voter cards with N10,000 because they have nothing to campaign with.

“The party now turns around to embark on blackmail, propaganda and dishing out of lies”, he added.