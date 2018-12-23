GOtv Boxing Night 17 Kemavor Spits Fire, Vows to Demolish Oyeleye

Crack Ghanaian boxer, Victus Kemavor, has boasted that he will demolish US-based Nigerian, Oluwafemi “The Eagle” Oyeleye, when they clash in an international middleweight challenge bout at GOtv Boxing Night 17 on December 28.

The bout is one of the two international contests scheduled for the event, which holds at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Kemavor is a replacement for Oyeleye’s initial opponent, Meshack Mwankemwa, who pulled out due to an undisclosed injury.

The Ghanaian, in a telephone interview, declared that he is in top shape and ready to demolish his Nigerian opponent right on his home turf.

“I am more than ready to leave my comfort zone to further prove that Ghanian boxers are better than Nigerians,” boasted Kemavor.

GOtv Boxing Night 17 will feature seven other bouts, including the World Boxing Federation (WBF), an intercontinental super featherweight title bout between Segun Wahab of Nigeria and Issa Nampepeche of Tanzania. The winner of the bout will be entitled to take a shot at the WBF world title in the weight division.

The event will similarly feature the best boxers on the domestic circuit. These include Olaide Fijabi, and Oto Joseph, West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion, Rilwan Oladosu, Ridwan Oyekola and Nurudeen Fatai.

The event will be beamed live on SuperSport in 47 African countries. It will also feature live musical performances from some of Nigeria’s biggest artistes; Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Teni Da Entertainer and Daddy Showkey.

The best boxer at the event will go home with a cash prize of N1.5 million alongside the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.