CRC Emerges Credit Bureau Provider of the Year

Olaseni Durojaiye

CRC Credit Bureau Limited (CRC) has emerged the Credit Bureau Provider of the Year. The company was named the winner of the coveted award at the fourth Nigeria Finance Innovation Awards 2018.

Managing Director/CEO company, Mr ‘Tunde Popoola also won the Credit Bureau CEO of the Year 2018 for his numerous contributions in the growth of the Nigerian economy through innovative products and services that enhance access to credit for strategic development.

Now in its fifth year, the Nigeria Finance Award Innovation Awards recognises financial executives and organisations for their financial leadership and contributions for their companies’ growth.CRC has provided consistent superior performance and leadership in the industry in the industry via technology driven platform that allows lenders and credit granters, automate their process and access over 15 products and services. The launching of the CRC USSD code *565*8#, the first of its kind in Nigeria, allows individuals access their credit report on the go using their mobile phones.

The annual awards also rewards success, growth and innovations of finance executives and their teams’ efforts towards its organisations sustainability, while showcasing excellent work that has been rendered

by firms that provided them the services, support and technology which enabled their success.