CAN Urges Christians to Assist the Poor

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, has implored Christians to give arms to the poor and needy in the spirit of the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

In a Christmas Message, contained in a statement issued by his Special Assistant (Media & Communications), Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, the CAN president urged Christians to show love to all they come across.

“On behalf of Christian Association of Nigeria, I hereby felicitate with Christians all over our country Nigeria and all over the world on this great occasion of the commemoration of the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

“Let us remember those who do not have food, clothing and other material needs around us and give them something out of the little or much we have. There is nothing too insignificant to spare or too big to give,” he said.

He said the Christmas story is associated with the physical manifestation of the love of God to human race because God gave us his Son to redeem us from the original Adamic sin.

“No wonder his birth was originally announced by the angel with songs of joy and a message of goodwill to all men. Therefore, we at Christian Association of Nigeria congratulate the entire human race for this gift of God which all need to open up their hearts and receive for their redemption.

“We therefore urge all Christians to show love to all they come across or live with anywhere in the world. This is the true sign that we know the God of love. Showing love should cut across religious and ethnic divides. In Christ Jesus, there is no hatred at all,” he said.

The CAN president also sued for peace and brotherly conduct among Nigerians.