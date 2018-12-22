Roy Hodgson on Abraham’s Crystal Palace Move

Crystal Palace coach Roy Hodgson has refused to be drawn on speculation linking the club with a move for Chelsea striker of Nigerian descent, Tammy Abraham in the January transfer window.

Chelsea are reportedly willing to sell the England U-21 star and Palace as well as Newcastle United have been mentioned as a potential destination but Hodgson declined to comment when quizzed by reporters at Friday’s press conference.

‘’This is the time when players get linked to football clubs. Any goalscorer who may or may not be available will be linked with us. I won’t comment on links,’’ Hodgson told the national press in England.

Former Nigerian international Victor Moses and Liverpool’s Dominic Solanke have also been linked with a move to Selhurst Park in the January transfer window.

Crystal Palace have scored the second least goals in the Premier League this term, with just 14 from 17 matches.