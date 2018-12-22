NDDC Has Sacrificed Niger Delta Development for Politics, Says Dickson

By Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa



The Bayelsa State Governor, Mr. Seriake Dickson, yesterday took a swipe at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), for sacrificing the development of the region on the altar of politics.

The governor lamented that the NDDC which was established with the objective of aiding the development of the Niger Delta was doing nothing while the oil-producing area continued to deteriorate.

He added that rather, the commission was devoting it’s energy and attention to things which would not assuage the sufferings brought about by the exploitation of oil and gas resources by the federal government in collaboration with multinationals.

“NDDC is doing nothing. They are not even around to plan anything with anybody. Everything is just politics to them. When they started, they were doing one or two things but now, they do nothing,” Dickson argued.

Dickson who spoke during a media chat with journalists at The Government House, Yenagoa, therefore urged the commission to refocus its priorities, so as to ensure that its primary duty of ensuring that the people of the region get some benefit from their God-given resource is fulfilled.

On the rise in cultism cases in the state and region in general, the governor called on the youths not to be misled by criminals cultists masquerading as politicians in the state.

Dickson, who blamed opposition elements for encouraging cultism in the state, said that the sole motivation of such characters was destabilise and subvert the achievements of his administration in the past seven years.

The governor who commended the security services for their determination and commitment to the safety and well-being of the citizenry, called on leaders at all levels to promote peaceful coexistence.

He ascribed the frequent change of Police Commissioners in the state to a sinister plot by the leadership of the opposition in the state who want someone who will protect them and cover up their activities.

He said: “Bayelsa remains one of the safest and most stable states in this region and in Nigeria. This is as a result of a lot of factors and measures put in place by this administration. The leadership of this state has shown maturity in how we have been managing things, even matters that are provocative.

“Though there are a few challenges that are quite troubling, such as cultism and drug abuse, particularly as it involves young people, the security services are doing their best to ensure the state is safe and stable for the citizenry even during this Christmas period.

“Political, traditional, community and religious leaders should mobilise people to ensure and promote peaceful co-existence and those taking advantage of lapses in the security and structural imbalances and weak judicial system to desist.

“I also want to caution people, especially the youths of our state not to be misled by criminals masquerading as politicians who buy guns and ammunition to kill and main people. It is very important that people are free to canvass for votes and also vote their preferred candidates.

“Politicians should not take advantage of their authority and power to overheat the polity but go on with their campaigns peacefully as those planning to wreak havoc in this state will be surely dealt with.”