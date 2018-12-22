Lai Mohammed Says APC Has Fulfilled All Promises to Nigerians

FG determined to do more, minister declares in special Christmas message

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, yesterday in Abuja claimed that the government of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had fulfilled all the promises it made to Nigerians.

The minister who made this claim while answering questions from journalists in the State House, further argued that the government had met all its obligations to Nigerians.

Promising that the government is determined to do more in the New Year, Mohammed who said he had made the portrait of President Muhammadu Buhari in five different Nigerian cultures, wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

“I wish everybody Merry Christmas and as a government, we are happy that we have been able to meet all our promises, all our obligations to Nigerians. And as the year rolls out, we are more determined to even deliver more to Nigerians.

“I wish to use this opportunity to wish everybody merry Christmas and a happy new year.

“I made a portrait of Mr. President in five major Nigeria attires. One is in Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, Efik and one in suit. It is reminiscent of the portrait we used during this campaign,” he said.

On fear that the National Assembly may shut down the 2019 budget following the hostilities against the president by lawmakers while presenting the Appropriation Bill on Wednesday, the minister said it was not in the tradition of the executive to trade words with the National Assembly.

Describing the National Assembly as an independent arm of government, Mohammed said the executive had done its part, leaving the rest for the federal legislature to also play its own role.

“It is not the practice of the executive to be exchanging words with the legislative arm of government. They are independent. We are independent but to the best of our knowledge, we presented a budget, given the circumstances of our resources this year. We feel that is the best we can. It is left for the National Assembly to consider it,” he submitted.