EFCC Seizes $2.8m at Enugu Airport, Arrests Two

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday said its operatives had arrested two men with the sum of $2.8m suspected to be laundered funds.

The men, Ighoh Augustine and Ezekwe Emmanuel, allegedly working for a company identified as Bankers Warehouse, were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu on their way to Lagos.

A statement by the acting Head, Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, said the suspects who are currently being investigated would be charged to court if found culpable of money laundering offences.

“The EFCC, Enugu Zonal Office, on Thursday, December 20, 2018, intercepted $2.8million, from two people, suspected to be money launderers, at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

“The suspects, namely Ighoh Augustine and Ezekwe Emmanuel, allegedly working for a company- Bankers Warehouse, were nabbed based on intelligence report.

“Upon their arrests, they were caught with consignments of two suitcases, containing $1.4 million each, totalling $2.8 million, at the departure lounge of the airport while about to board an Arik Air evening flight to Lagos”, part of the statement read.

However Orilade stated that the defendants during interrogation, confessed that they have been in the business of conveying cash for “some notable banks”, for over six years and were in the process of doing same for Union Bank Plc, located at New Market, Onitsha, Anambra State, when they were caught.

According to the statement, this is the fourth time the defendants said they have engaged in the act this year.

“They are presently giving useful information to operatives of the Commission, and will be charged to court soon”, the statement read.