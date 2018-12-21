Plateau PDP Inaugurates 41-member Campaign Council

The PDP on Friday in Jos inaugurated a 41-member Campaign Council saddled with the responsibility of selling the party to Plateau people for total and outright victory in 2019 polls.

Mr Damishi Sango, the Plateau PDP Chairman, inaugurated the council, alongside Gen. Jeremiah Useni (Rtd), the party’s Plateau governorship candidate, and other party stakeholders.

While inaugurating the council, he expressed optimism that PDP would regain the state during the 2019 general elections.

“Today is the beginning of our collective statement, drive and fight for the soul of Plateau come 2019, with this inauguration of our Campaign Council.

“We shall leave no stone unturned in our campaign and resolve to rescue Plateau from the dismal leadership of APC and give our people some sense of relief and hope, ’’ Sango declared.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 41-member Campaign Council has Mr Abraham Yiljap, a Commissioner of Information during Gov. Jonah Jang’s administration, as the Director-General (DG).

Useni, while making his remarks, said: “the task before us is to actualise the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Plateau, who are groaning under the yoke of bad leadership.

“They (people) cannot wait any longer to get rid of a leadership that has turned against them and betrayed their trust.

“I can see that our people have never been so united and unanimous in their resolve to usher in good governance and restore the state’s past glory.

“As members of this Campaign Council, through your various committees, you must move fast, work hard and reach out to every nook and cranny to get people to vote for PDP in 2019.”

“There is no better time as this to be part of the team that will enforce the quit notice served by the people on the present administration,” he added.

Responding on behalf of the council members, Yiljap assured of the council’s preparedness and readiness to kick-start the campaign as soon as possible.

“This is for the desired victory of the party in the 2019 polls,” he said.(NAN)

