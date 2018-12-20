Slot Systems Celebrates 20yrs Anniversary, Launches Book on Entrepreneurship

Emma Okonji

Slot Systems Limited, dealer in sales of branded mobile phones, Information Technology products and their accessories, with physical shops spread across the country, recently celebrated its 20 years of doing technology business in Nigeria.

Speaking at the anniversary celebration in Lagos, the Founder and CEO of Slot Systems Limited, Mr. Nnamdi Ezigbo, said he had gathered wealth of experience in handling Slot business in the last 20 years and decided to share part of his experience in a book he wrote and launched to mark Slot’s 20th anniversary.

The book, titled ‘Entrepreneurship The Slot Way’ comes in 200 pages, with focus on entrepreneurship and how best to succeed in business.

Political Economist and management expert, Prof. Pat Utomi, described the book as a valuable case study that would benefit and guide entrepreneurs in their business decisions. According to him, every entrepreneurial venture does not come easy and needs some useful tips that will guide entrepreneurs, which are highlighted in the book. He commended Ezigbo for handling a successful business in 20 years, and also commended him for his imaginative initiate to put his 20 years of experience into a book for up-coming entrepreneurs.

Former Chairman, Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Sam Ohuabunwa, who chaired the occasion of the 20th anniversary and book launch, said: “Mortality rate of start-up businesses in Nigeria is alarming and Ezigbo needs to be emulated for building a successful business in IT for the past 20 year, an experience that must be read in his book to encourage and guide up-coming entrepreneurs.”

Serial Entrepreneur, Leo Stan Ekeh, said: “It takes a large heart and high level of spirituality to succeed in business in Nigeria and the story of any successful business must be told to the younger generation.”

The Ooni of Ife and traditional ruler of the Yoruba race, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, challenged Ezigbo to look inward among the Igbo youths and invest in some them as a mark of legacy to boost entrepreneurial ventures in the country. According to him, Nigerians have several youths who do not have support and are looking up to other Nigerians for support. “Nnamdi must give back to the society, not only in Lagos where his business is headquartered, but also among the Igbo race where he hails from. He should be able to raise several entrepreneurs that will take after him,” the Oba said.

Speaking about his inspiration to author the book, Ezigbo said he wanted to make a difference in the entrepreneurial space because most of the books on entrepreneurship, were written by foreign authors who do not understand the Nigerian market place and do not focus on the peculiarity and challenges of doing business in Nigeria. According to him, the book was written out of his 20 years of experience in doing business in Nigeria and tailored towards a better way of doing business in Nigeria.