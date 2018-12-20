Senate Confirms Owasanoye, Eight Others as ICPC Chair and Board Members

* Confirms Justice Aji as Supreme Court judge

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Thursday confirmed the nomination of Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye and eight others as Chairman and members of the Board of the Independent Corrupt Practises and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

This followed a motion moved by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, Senator Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu North), requesting that the nine nominees be confirmed and was seconded by Senator Andy Uba (Anambra South).

The other confirmed nominees are Yahaya Dauda, Abdullahi Saidu, Hannatu Muhammed, Justice Adamu Bello (rtd), Dr Grace Chinda, Okolo Titus, Obiora Igwedebia and Mrs Olubukola Balogun.

The Senate also confirmed the nomination of Justice Umani Abba Aji of the Court of Appeal as a Justice of the Supreme Court.

The confirmation was based on the Senate’s consideration of the report of the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator David Umaru (Niger East), for the confirmation of Justice Aji as Justice of the Supreme Court.

The upper legislative chamber also urged the federal government to investigate the circumstances surrounding the assassination of the former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Air Marshal Alex Badeh.

Senator Binta Garba (Adamawa North) had in a motion co-sponsored by Senator Bala Ibn Na’allah (Kebbi South) noted the gruesome murder of Badeh and requested the Senate to look into the level of insecurity across the nation.

Details later…