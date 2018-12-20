Group Declares Akwa Ibom APC Governorship Candidate Unfit to be Gov

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A pressure group committed to good governance and advancement of peace in Akwa Ibom State, the Justice and Development Initiative, has asserted that the candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) for the 2019 governorship election in the state, Obong Nsima Ekere, is not fit to be the governor of the State.

The group in a statement issued in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, noted that the State APC governorship candidate is yet to complete a contract awarded his firm since 2012.

The group alleged that Ekere while serving as the Deputy Governor to then Governor, Senator Godswill Akpabio was said to have secured the contract from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The statement signed by the President of the group, Mr. Tom Chris Morgan and Secretary, Mr. Henry Bassey, said it is better for the citizens to be enlightened, so that they can make the right and informed decision to pick the next governor of the state.

“We want to declare that the APC governorship candidate of Akwa Ibom State, Nsima Ekere, is unfit to govern the state.

“The contract was awarded by the NDDC to Great House Investment to build a teaching hospital at the site of the Akwa Ibom State University in Mkpat Enin.

“It is surprising that after six years work on the site has not reached 20 per cent completion thus denying our medical students and residents of the state the opportunity of enjoying first class medical services and training.

The body maintained that “It was this act and many others that made the then governor of Akwa Ibom to force him to resign from office as a deputy governor.”

“We therefore call on residents and indigenes to disregard his many promises,” the group added.