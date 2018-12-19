The World is Watching Us, Buhari Tells Lawmakers

President Muhammadu Buhari told opposition lawmakers Wednesday that “the world is watching us and we are supposed to be above this.”

The President was reacting to the rowdiness that characterised his presentation of 2019 budget to the joint session of the National Assembly.

During the presentation, PDP lawmakers booed the President while their APC counterparts hailed him as he spoke on some of the achievements of his government.

The president was occasionally interrupted by the lawmakers such that he had to cut his presentation.

A fight had earlier broke out between a PDP lawmaker and APC lawmaker in the House before the arrival of the President.

Hon. Bashir Babale of APC was engaged in physical brawl with PDP lawmaker, Doye Diri, who was preparing placards with which they planned to protest when President Buhari arrives.

PDP lawmakers also booed the Majority Leader, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, when he called the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, aside apparently to pacify him.

