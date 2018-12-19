Secondus Describes Saraki, at 56, as Defender of Democracy

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has described the Senate President Bukola Saraki as a foremost democrat who always stand for the rule of law.

In a birthday wish to the Senate President who clocks 56 years Wedneday, Secondus said Saraki’s contributions to the deepening of democracy in the country stands him out.

The chairman, in a statement by his media adviser, Mr. Ike Abonyi, wished Senator Saraki well in his current task of leading the party to victory as the Director General of the 2019 Presidential campaign.

He added that Saraki’s return to where he originally belongs, the PDP, was a good political decision that shows his love for true democracy and Nigeria.

Secondus noted that the prospects of a better Nigeria is very bright if democracy flourishes and great minds are allowed to make meaningful contributions.