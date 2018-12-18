Obaseki hails Ikpea at 62, extols his business acumen

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has congratulated Chief (Dr.) Leemon Ikpea on his 62nd birthday, hailing his trailblazing strides in business and philanthropy.

In a statement, the governor hailed Chief Ikpea’s steadfastness in growing Lee Engineering from a small firm to a leading indigenous oil, gas and power services company, providing jobs for Nigerians and contributing to the nation’s growth.

According to him, “I send my heartfelt congratulations to Chief (Dr.) Leemon Ikpea, who on December 19, 2018, adds another year to his age. He is a great son of Nigeria, who has displayed uncommon strides in business, bestriding the oil and gas industry as well as the construction industry like a colossus.

“I celebrate Chief Ikpea on a day like this because he is a role model to millions of Nigerians, especially the young ones. He is a shinning example of what people can achieve if they push themselves hard enough.”

He urged Chief Ikpea to continue blazing the trail in business, providing inspiration for youths and expanding the opportunities for growth of the Nigerian economy.

Chief (Dr.) Ikpea is the Chairman of Lee Engineering and Construction Company, a player in the oil and gas and construction sectors.