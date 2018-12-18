(Updated) Manchester United Sack Mourinho

Almost three years after he was fired by FC Chelsea in his second time in charge, Manchester United have decided to relieve Jose Mourinho of his duties as manager with immediate effect.

He lost his job at Chelsea on the 17th of December, 2015.

This follows United’s disappointing 3-1 loss to arch-rivals Liverpool last Sunday after which questions were raised on the team’s listless performance. Mourinho has struggled this season with the team languishing in the 6th spot with just 26 points, a massive 19 points off league leaders Liverpool.

Off field fight with star player Paul Pogba has not helped the Portuguese tactician either and he now finds himself out of a job.

“Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect,” a club statement read. “The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.

“A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager.”

Mourinho took over at the start of 2016-17 season where he managed to lead the team to a Europa League triumph. However, things have not gone according to plan since, culminating in a terrible start to the current season.