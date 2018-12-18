Former Defence Chief, Alex Badeh, Shot Dead

Former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshall Alex Sabundu Badeh, has been shot dead.

A statement by Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said he died from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked along Abuja-Keffi Road.

The statement reads:

“It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Sabundu Badeh, who died today, 18 Dec 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.

“On behalf officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commiserates with the family of the late former Chief of Defence Staff over this irreparable loss. We pray that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest.”

Until his death, Badeh was standing trial for criminal breach of trust, abuse of office and money laundering to the tune of N3.9 billion.

Details later. …