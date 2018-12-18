Chinese President Jinping Felicitates with Buhari On 76th Birthday

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Chinese President Xi Jinping last night felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 76th birthday.

The president’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Jinping, in a letter to Buhari, wished him ‘‘good health and great success’’ in his endeavours.

Extracts from the letter, according to Adesina, read: ‘‘At this special occasion of Your Excellency’s birthday, I would like to extend to you my warmest congratulations and best wishes.

‘‘I highly value the China-Nigeria relations. I would like to join efforts with you, through implementing the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, to further elevate the China-Nigeria strategic partnership to a new level, for the well-being of the two countries and the two peoples.”