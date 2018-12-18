Bayelsa Gets 9th Police Commissioner in 15 Weeks

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

In another dramatic move yesterday, police authorities in Abuja, again removed the newly- posted Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa State, Mr. Joseph Mukan, replacing him with Aminu Saleh.

Saleh is about the ninth police boss that has been deployed in the state since the removal of Mr. Don Awunah, a former Police Public Relations Officer.

Governor Seriake Dickson had raised objections to some of the postings, accusing some APC leaders in Abuja of influencing police authorities and politicising the security of the state.

A statement by the Police Spokesman in the state, Mr. Asinim Butswat, described the new police helmsman as a “dogged crime fighter”

“The Bayelsa State Police Command wishes to inform the general public and well meaning individuals in the State that a new Commissioner of Police has been posted to the Command. He is CP Aminu Pai Saleh. He takes over from CP Joseph Mukan, who has been redeployed to CP Airport, Lagos.

“The new Commissioner of Police, takes over today, December 17, 2018.Until his present posting he was the Commissioner of Police, Airport, Lagos. He is a dogged crime fighter and a professional police officer, who has served in various commands and formations in various capacities.

Meanwhile, Dickson, yesterday signed into law the Community Safety Corps Amendment Bill 2018 recently passed by the state House of Assembly.

Dickson expressed optimism that the new law would enable security agencies, including vigilante groups, to carry out their operations more effectively in the state.

Also, Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Konbowei Benson described the amended law as an embodiment of all security related laws passed by the state legislature.

He said: “The amendment became necessary because we have to bring in the element of Vigilante. And that is why we will not be doing vigilante law separate from the community Safety Corps.

“That means the new law is an embodiment of several security elements brought together to ensure that we have a very holistic and robust security outfit that will be able to take care of the security challenges in the state.”