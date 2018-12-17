Qatar Unveils Spectacular Designs for World Cup 2022

Qatar has unveiled the design of the stadium that will host the opening game as well as the final match of the 2022 World Cup.

According to FIFA, the Lusail Stadium will be the biggest of the eight arenas designated for the World Cup 2022.

It is proposed to host 80,000 people. Its design is also perhaps the most spectacular. The stadium is to be located 15 km north of Doha.

With its golden bowl structure and apertures shaped like ‘fanar’ lanterns, the stadium celebrates the Middle East’s ancient tradition of craftsmanship.

“It has now been eight years since we won the rights to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup and we told the world to expect amazing. With this stunning design of our showpiece stadium, I am proud today to once again be delivering on that promise,” said HE Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Al Thawadi, in making the remarks, was underlining that the stadium is situated at the heart of a whole new city. “Lusail is a city for the future, and once the World Cup is over it will – like each of our other seven stadiums – form a crucial part of the legacy of the tournament as it transforms to become the heart of a brand new community.”

“I am delighted to see Qatar’s continued commitment to excellence in the spectacular Lusail Stadium,” added FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura. “Qatar’s stadiums are among the most eye-catching ever seen and the venue planned for the final is absolutely gorgeous. I particularly enjoy the fact that Middle East culture is reflected in Lusail’s and several other designs and look forward to seeing football fans from all over world discover the culture and history of this region.”

According to the SC, infrastructure works at Lusail Stadium are progressing in all areas, with internal works having commenced in the west stand. The construction of the stadium is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

In 2017, Khalifa International Stadium became the first proposed venue to be ready, while two more stadiums are scheduled to be completed early next year – Al Wakrah Stadium and Al Bayt Stadium – in Al Khor.