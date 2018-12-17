Kale: I’ll Resign If Asked to Falsify Employment Data

By James Emejo in Abuja

The Statistical General of the Federation and Chief Executive, National Bureau of Statistics, Dr. Yemi Kale, has refuted a report that the presidency asked him to doctor the country’s unemployment/underemployment data billed to be released on Wednesday.

In a chat with THISDAY, he said the report was unfounded, adding that he would have resigned if asked to tinker with the data in order to favour the APC government.

An online report had alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari had during a recent meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), orderedi Kale, to change the high unemployment statistics and reflect the rising rate of employment in the agriculture sector.

However, Kale, reacting to the report, told THISDAY:”You know this isn’t true. I would have resigned if it was. Nobody asked me to do such.”

The SGF had last week indicated that the third quarter labour statistics- volume one which captures unemployment and underemployment statistics would be released this week.

The much-anticipated jobs report is bound to heat up the political space especially at a period when the general election is approaching as political opponents tend to politicise whatever figure released in order to score political points as campaign intensifies.

Details later…..