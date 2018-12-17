Global Business Travel Deepens Client Engagement

By Raheem Akingbolu

As part of efforts to deepen business relationship with its clients and to

show appreciation for their businesses, the American Express Global Business Travel Nigeria (GBT) recently held the 2018 edition of its yearly client forum. The event, in its third year, also afforded the company the opportunity to bring clients up to speed with the latest trend in global business

travel as well as explain how the company was keying into the trend in

order to better serve its clientele.

Speaking at the event, GBT Nigeria Director, Claude Vankiersbilck,

explained that today’s corporate travel management was evolving to

higher level regarding deployment of modern technology and service

delivery, which includes online booking tool (OBT).

According to him, “The deployment of online booking tool is an end-to-end mechanism that has emerged in recent times as a paradigm shift for many corporate travellers for ease, comfort and convenience of travel process.”

He stated further that OBT, “will help organisations reduce the transaction costs from their travel management partners, improve policy compliance and empower users to make better buying decisions all of which add up to significant cost savings for organisations.”

Meanwhile, American Express Global Business Travel also announced its

acquisition of the Hogg Robinson Group (HRG).

According to Vankiersbilck, the acquisition would benefit GBT in and its global partner in terms of vendor relationship, competitive hotel programmes, travel technology advantage others.

Specifically for Nigeria, it was

expected that the acquisition would bring home an array of corporate

travel programmes for its numerous clients.

The forum also featured a ‘mini-travel fair during which a broad spectrum of aviation sector suppliers ranging from airlines, hotels, travel insurance vendors and holiday organisers as well as protocol vendors participated by showcasing their service offerings

and engaged with business owners, operators in attendance towards

enhancing supply chain potential for both individuals and corporate

entities.

Global Business Travel is a fast growing business travel management

company targeted at corporate clients. In its 10 years of being in the

country, the company has become market leader in its category and have

reporting double digit sales over the years.