Give Me More Time, Understand My Intentions, Buhari Pleads with Nigerians

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in Abuja, pleaded with Nigerians to understand his intentions, give him more time and continue to pray for him.

The president made the plea in the State House while answering questions from journalists during a parade commemorating his 76th birthday anniversary.

He said he would continue to remind Nigerians about all that his administration had done, the state of the country when he took over and what the government had done with the available resources.

He said, “We will keep reminding Nigerians about what we have done, how we met the country, what we have been able to do from the time we came in till now with the resources available to us.

“Nigerians should continue to pray for me and understand my intentions and give me time,” he said.

He said he was impressed about the birthday parade organised for him by his aides and thanked them for the event.

“Well, I am impressed with it. They have put a lot of time behind it. I thank and appreciate them very much,” he said.