Dogara: Atiku Has Capacity to Grow Our Economy

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has called on Nigerians to liberate themselves from the shackles of the present leadership which he said is characterised by failure to make things work by voting massively for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who has a proven record of success in whatever endeavour he ventures into.

Speaking at the wedding reception of his nephew, Hassan Ishaya Hassan, and Mafeng in Abuja with the PDP presidential candidate in attendance, Dogara said facts and figures have revealed that the man is the right candidate that can uplift Nigeria from the present state of decay that it has been plunged into because of bad leadership, having consistently broken limits in his enterprises.

The Speaker said: “If you look at Wazirin Adamawa (Atiku) as a leader in this country, and if you were to make summation of the people he has grown across Nigeria, you will labour for days, for months without getting the right number the people.

“The secret is that whatever you put in his hands doesn’t die. If you put education in his hands, it graduates to a university. One of the best universities in this country was founded by him.

“If you put money in his hands, it doesn’t die. Those who are envious because of the fact that anything they hold in their hands die will always insinuate many things about him but hardly does anything you put in his hands die.

“So if we are smart in this country, we have so many things that are dying, and as smart as we are as Nigerians, we will look for the person in whose hands nothing dies to bring all those things into life. I can tell you that if you put the economy in his hands, forget about it, you will see what will happen. If you give him the meagre resources we are getting from oil, he will multiply them. Although this is not a venue for political campaign, I am telling us that we’ve got to be smart this time around.

“If you have a tooth problem, you do not go to a shoemaker, you go to a dentist. Nigeria has a lot of problems, and we have to go to that person who by training and wisdom has the required dexterity to fix it, and you will not find anyone better in the field than the Wazirin Adamawa.

“So if you take Nigeria, her economy and lack of jobs among others and put them in the hands of people who will kill it, then you have yourself to blame. God has shown us a man who has done exceptionally well, a man who has grown so many people, a man who will grow Nigeria, grow our economy and take us out of poverty.”

While admonishing the couple, Atiku who drew from his over 40 years of experience in marriage, prayed that the Mr. and Mrs. Hassan Ishaya Hassan would have an enduring marriage, bear fruits and live to see their great children.