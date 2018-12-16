Police IG, DSS, Military, others set for launch of Edo Security Architecture, Trust Fund

All is set for the launch of the Edo State Security Architecture and Security Trust Fund scheduled for Monday, December 17, in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Mr Crusoe Osagie, who spoke to journalists at the venue of the launch, said the committee set up by the Governor to organise the event, has assured of a hitch-free launch, with the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and representatives of other security agencies confirming their attendance.

“You can see some of the vehicles that will be unveiled tomorrow, Monday, at the launch. Edo people have been waiting for this creative response to crime fighting and the initiative is ready for unveiling,” he said.

The Governor’s aide explained that the initiative is a mix of measures that will deploy proactive strategy such as intelligence gathering and processing as well as reactive operations that will be activated when distress calls are received from victims of crimes, amongst others.

Recall that Civil society, the clergy, traditional leaders threw their weight behind the security architecture/ Security Trust Fund during Governor Obaseki’s stakeholders’ mobilisation and engagement.

A statement by Non-governmental organisation (NGO), Concerned Citizens of Edo, signed by its convener, Mr. Ogbeiwi Aghedo, said that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in Edo State has shown to be people-oriented and the new security architecture is the latest of the governor’s innovative style of governance.

According to him, “The state government has shown to be very creative and it is worth commending. We know that the state enjoys the status as one of the most peaceful in the Niger Delta region, even though there have been a few disturbances. We are confident that with the new security architecture, the state will be one of the best policed and most secure in Nigeria.

“The N2bn security trust fund is another music to our ears as members of the civil society. There is no denying that security is everybody’s business. So, for the state to set aside N2bn for security and encourage every other well-meaning citizen and corporate body to do likewise, demonstrates unprecedented resolve in improving security in the state.”

Traditional rulers in the state and the Christian community have also expressed their support for the initiative, stressing that Governor Obaseki means business in keeping Edo people and residents safe.

“We are quite pleased with the move. The state government’s initiative will provide security for lives and property and also safeguard new investment in the state. It is a welcomed development,” leader of a prominent church in Benin City, who wouldn’t want his name mentioned, said.

A cross- section of traditional leaders interviewed also expressed confidence in the scheme, noting that the inclusion of members of the Public Works Volunteers Scheme (PUWOV), who are drawn from the communities, will enhance policing in the state.