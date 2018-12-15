Oyo SWAN Installs Ajimobi as Grand Patron

Sports Writers’ Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Oyo State Chapter on Thursday installed Governor Abiola Ajimobi as its grand patron.

The governor was decorated by the SWAN Chairman Niyi Alebiosu alongside other executives and members of the association during a well-attended event held at Lekan Salami Sports Complex.

Several other events were held at the same venue to commemorate the governor’s 69th birthday celebration.

Other events include the final match of Oyo State Governor’s Cup as well as a novelty match between the State Executive Council and Oyo State House of Assembly.

Mr. Niyi Alebiosu, the state SWAN Chairman said the investiture of the governor was to appreciate his contribution to sports development in the state.

He said the governor has been very supportive to Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) and Crown Football Club of Ogbomoso both owned by the state government as well Russia 2018 World Cup viewing centre set up by the governor.

The SWAN chairman also appreciated him for supporting the state contingent to the ongoing National Sports Festival in Abuja, where the contingents had secured several medals.

Meanwhile, players and management of 3SC also appreciated and honoured the governor for his unflinching support to the team.

Ajimobi in his remarks said the series of activities to commemorate his 69th birthday would foster mutual understanding, love and peace.

He promised to continue to support sports development in the state, appreciating all for the honour bestowed on him.

Hundreds of residents who had earlier staged a walk around the metropolis in honour of the governor had thronged the stadium to commemorate with the governor.